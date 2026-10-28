Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Goodbye LCD, hello touchscreen: Apple unveils OLED MacBook Pro with touch display

Goodbye LCD, hello touchscreen: Apple unveils OLED MacBook Pro with touch display

Apple's first-ever MacBook Pro with a touch display is here with an OLED upgrade. Here's all you need to know.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 11:07 PM IST
Goodbye LCD, hello touchscreen: Apple unveils OLED MacBook Pro with touch displayOLED MacBook Pro

Apple's new high-end MacBook Pro is here with a tandem PROLED XDR display and touchscreen support. The tech giant also gives a new twist to the laptop with a glowing Apple logo on the rear, adding another distinctive design element. The new laptop comes in two familiar sizes: 14 inches and 16 inches, but with bigger upgrades on the display front.

Advertisement

Apple's OLED MacBook Pro: What's new?

During its Pro and Tell event, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro that features a tandem PROLED display that uses two OLED layers working together to improve brightness and display performance. The display can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content and a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display also uses an advanced display engine, which adjusts colour and brightness based on the content being shown and factors such as temperature, surroundings, and pixel usage. Similar to iPhones, the MacBook Pro includes ProMotion technology, offering a 10Hz–120Hz refresh rate.

It also has an anti-reflective coating that reduces reflections and glare when you're working under bright lights or near windows. Buyers can also choose the nono-texture display option. Apple has further refined the MacBook Pro's design with a slimmer chassis and a lighter 1.36 kg build. The display also gets a makeover, with Dynamic Island that leaves more room for content.

Advertisement

For performance, the MacBook Pro with touch display is powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips paired with up to 128 GB of unified memory.

Apple OLED MacBook Pro price in India and availability 

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro are available now; however, the sale will start on Friday, November 6. The 14-inch version with the M5 Pro chip starts at Rs 3,49,900, and the M5 Max model is priced at Rs 5,449,900. The 16-inch version with the M5 Pro chip starts at Rs 4,09,900, and the M5 Max chip model starts at Rs 5,89,900 in India.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more