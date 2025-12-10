Google AI Plus plan: Everything you need to know about Rs 199 subscription

Google AI Plus plan is announced in India, bringing powerful AI tools, including Nano Banana Pro access, Gemini 3 Pro model, and more at an affordable price. It will be Google’s most affordable AI plan in India, allowing budget-conscious users to experience premium AI features at a more accessible price point. Previously, the company only offered two plans, the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra. Now, Google AI Plus has also joined as the company’s new entry-level subscription tier.

Advertisement

What do we get with the Google AI Plus subscription?

The Google AI Plus plan is priced at Rs 199 per month for the first six months, after the period it costs Rs 399 per month. With the plan, Google is offering Gemini Pro, Deep Research, image generation with Nano Banana Pro, and limited access to Veo 3.1 Fast.

It is also said to offer 200 monthly AI credits for the Whisk and Flow apps. Users can enjoy 200GB of total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail. Furthermore, Google AI Plus users can get access to NotebookLM with Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more.

Apart from the Google AI Plus plan, the company also offers Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra, which come with a monthly fee of Rs 1950 and Rs 24,500, respectively. In comparison to the AI Plus plan, the Pro and Ultra plans offer 1,000 AI credits and 25,000 AI credits for video generation.

Advertisement

Apart from these plans, Google also offers free services; however, it has limited features, such as 15GB of cloud storage and limited usage to Gemini 2.5 Flash and Gemini 3 Pro models.