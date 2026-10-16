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Google AI Search now makes it easier to find the websites behind its answers: Here’s how

Google AI Search now makes it easier to find the websites behind its answers: Here’s how

Search will now include inline links in AI Overviews and AI Mode that will show clickable website links as sources. Here's everything you need to know about the updates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 1:45 PM IST
Google AI Search now makes it easier to find the websites behind its answers: Here’s howGoogle brings new upgrades to AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Google Search has announced new upgrades to AI Overviews and AI Mode to help users better understand AI-generated answers by providing more information about the sources. Google now allows AI Mode to refer back to information, making it easier for users to continue exploring. These upgrades will help users discover relevant information more easily.

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Google AI Search updates: What’s new?

As per Google’s blog post, Search will now include inline links in AI Overviews and AI Mode that will show clickable website links as sources. This way, users will not have to search for original sources separately, and they can find relevant websites without scrolling too far.

The company is also testing a dedicated section for official websites at the top of an AI Mode response for users to find primary sources. The sources will also consist of an explanation of why the relevant source was picked and what additional information they might find by clicking it.

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Google is expanding prominent carousels in AI Overviews and AI Mode to more regions and languages, and it will also provide sources from users’ preferred sources. The company has also added a “Dive deeper” section that consists of sources, allowing users to move beyond the AI-generated summary and visit websites for more detailed information.

Lastly, Google is adding clickable names for creators and publishers in video results in AI Mode, giving users more context about the creator. These upgrades could make the AI features on Search more useful and relevant to users. It also saves the hassle of browsing through several websites, as Search will provide sources as well as links to deep dives for any relevant topic. However, this may have an impact on publishers in terms of website visits, and they are also experiencing the hit after the release of AI Overviews.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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