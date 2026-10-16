Google AI Search now makes it easier to find the websites behind its answers: Here’s how

Google AI Search updates: What’s new?

As per Google’s blog post, Search will now include inline links in AI Overviews and AI Mode that will show clickable website links as sources. This way, users will not have to search for original sources separately, and they can find relevant websites without scrolling too far.

The company is also testing a dedicated section for official websites at the top of an AI Mode response for users to find primary sources. The sources will also consist of an explanation of why the relevant source was picked and what additional information they might find by clicking it.

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Google is expanding prominent carousels in AI Overviews and AI Mode to more regions and languages, and it will also provide sources from users’ preferred sources. The company has also added a “Dive deeper” section that consists of sources, allowing users to move beyond the AI-generated summary and visit websites for more detailed information.

Lastly, Google is adding clickable names for creators and publishers in video results in AI Mode, giving users more context about the creator. These upgrades could make the AI features on Search more useful and relevant to users. It also saves the hassle of browsing through several websites, as Search will provide sources as well as links to deep dives for any relevant topic. However, this may have an impact on publishers in terms of website visits, and they are also experiencing the hit after the release of AI Overviews.