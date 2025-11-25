Google and Accel launch major fund to accelerate India’s AI start-ups

Global technology giant Google and venture capital company Accel have announced a significant partnership aimed at turbocharging India’s burgeoning AI ecosystem. The collaboration, which marks the Google AI Futures Fund’s first such worldwide venture, will co-invest in at least 10 early-stage Indian AI firms through the Atoms AI Cohort 2026 programme.

Under the initiative, selected start-ups, which can be founded by Indian or Indian-origin entrepreneurs, will receive substantial capital and technical support designed to help them build products for both local and global markets from inception.

Prayank Swaroop, a partner at Accel, said in an interview with Reuters that each chosen company will be eligible for up to $2 million (approximately Rs. 17.84 Crore) in joint funding from Accel and the AI Futures Fund. This is coupled with a technical support package offering up to $350,000 (approximately Rs. 3.12 Crore) in compute credits across Google Cloud, Gemini, and DeepMind platforms.

The programme offers critical advantages beyond financing. Founders will gain early access to Google’s most advanced AI models, including the Gemini and DeepMind platforms, alongside one-to-one mentorship from partners at both Accel and Google’s technical leads. This support is intended to provide the technical depth necessary for founders to compete on the world stage. Accel and Google are focusing on firms developing AI applications across key domains such as the future of coding, workplace productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

This comes after Google announced in October that it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up an AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest-ever investment in India.