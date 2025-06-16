Android 16 beta introduces shrinking screen animation for Gemini AI and visual tweaks to Pixel launcher

Google’s latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update brings a subtle but notable enhancement: a revamped launch animation for its Gemini AI assistant. Though not widely publicised, the feature introduces a more immersive and tactile interaction experience, reinforcing Google’s focus on polished AI integration across Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, the new animation debuts as part of a controlled rollout and is currently accessible to a limited number of Pixel users. It activates when users press and hold the power button, invoking the Gemini overlay. The update also restores haptic feedback, which had been inconsistent in earlier versions due to a known bug.

The animation itself shrinks the screen slightly while sliding up the overlay, visually mimicking the display edges drawing inward. This design choice offers a more fluid transition into the Gemini assistant, aiming to make AI access feel more native and intuitive.

Once the Gemini interface is active, users can now access new tools including ‘Share Screen with Live’ and ‘Ask About Screen’, in addition to the existing ‘Ask Gemini’ field. These additions suggest a deeper integration of AI into Android’s multitasking and accessibility functions.

Alongside these updates, the QPR1 Beta 2 also introduces a redesign of the Pixel Launcher search bar. The search element has been made more compact and now includes a new ‘AI Mode’ toggle, further embedding generative tools into Android’s core navigation.

The update also boosts support for connected displays, improving the desktop-style windowing experience when Android devices are paired with external monitors. Features like flexible window tiling, app compatibility enhancements, and multi-instance support are included to make Android more capable in productivity scenarios.