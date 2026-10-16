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Google announces $15 million for Indian MSMEs, expands free AI training for teachers

Google announces $15 million for Indian MSMEs, expands free AI training for teachers

The initiatives bring together education, research, and business support, with Google expanding its existing teacher-training programme and backing AI tools for small enterprises.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Google announces $15 million for Indian MSMEs, expands free AI training for teachersGoogle announces $15 million for MSMEs and expands free AI training for teachers across India.(Photo: Unsplash)

Google has announced $15 million (roughly ₹1,420 crore) in funding for Indian small businesses while expanding its artificial intelligence training programme for teachers, as the company looks to widen the use of AI beyond technology development. The funding, provided through Google.org to the nonprofit organisation The/Nudge, will support the development of AI tools to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access formal credit, discover markets and manage compliance.

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Alongside the investment, Google is opening its AI educator training programme to teachers through a free online course they can complete at their own pace. The company says its existing programme has trained more than 80,000 educators since May. The announcement also includes new partnerships with state governments and education institutions, along with plans to support AI research in academic settings.

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Google opens free AI course to teachers across India

Google’s AI Educator Series, launched in India in May, is expanding through partnerships with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The programme trains teachers to use tools such as Gemini and Gemini Notebook to prepare lesson plans, create learning materials, and reduce routine preparation work. The new online course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is currently available in English. Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Odia and Punjabi versions are expected later in October.

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Google is also supporting educators across 100 Atal Tinkering Labs through ATL Saathi, a Gemini-powered desktop application designed for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curricula. Partnerships with IIT Bombay and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser will further support AI research in academic settings.

Google.org backs AI tools for small businesses

The $15 million grant to The/Nudge aims to address challenges faced by India’s more than 90 million MSMEs, which collectively employ over 345 million people, according to Google.

The funding will support AI solutions for formal credit access, market discovery and compliance. The initiative will also invite proposals for new solutions and develop a multilingual, voice-led platform to train people in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns in job-ready skills and connect them with small businesses.

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The announcement signals Google’s push to expand AI adoption across education and business, with training programmes and funding focused on practical applications.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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