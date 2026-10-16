Google announces $15 million for Indian MSMEs, expands free AI training for teachers

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Google opens free AI course to teachers across India

Google’s AI Educator Series, launched in India in May, is expanding through partnerships with Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The programme trains teachers to use tools such as Gemini and Gemini Notebook to prepare lesson plans, create learning materials, and reduce routine preparation work. The new online course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is currently available in English. Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Assamese, Odia and Punjabi versions are expected later in October.

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Google is also supporting educators across 100 Atal Tinkering Labs through ATL Saathi, a Gemini-powered desktop application designed for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curricula. Partnerships with IIT Bombay and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser will further support AI research in academic settings.

Google.org backs AI tools for small businesses

The $15 million grant to The/Nudge aims to address challenges faced by India’s more than 90 million MSMEs, which collectively employ over 345 million people, according to Google.

The funding will support AI solutions for formal credit access, market discovery and compliance. The initiative will also invite proposals for new solutions and develop a multilingual, voice-led platform to train people in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns in job-ready skills and connect them with small businesses.

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The announcement signals Google’s push to expand AI adoption across education and business, with training programmes and funding focused on practical applications.