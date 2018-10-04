Google Assistant gets a makeover for seamless voice and touch input

Introduced two years ago in 2016, Google is giving a makeover to its Assistant. According to the search giant Google, nearly half of all interactions with the Assistant include both voice and touch. And with the new makeover, Google is making it even easier to get things done regardless of whether a user prefers to use hands, voice, or a combination of the two.

The makeover focuses on bigger visuals and new controls. The new design combines the best of text and talk, giving the relevant information when needed. When one enquires something with Google Assistant on the phone, users will get to interact with images, sliders and buttons in a fraction of the time. Google Assistant's new phone design includes bigger visuals that are easy to glance, new controls and sliders to manage the smart home devices using dials to adjust lights to the right brightness, or the sliders to control the volume of your smart speaker. Google claims to have added a new interactive messaging interface making it easier to add punctuation, change a word or make any quick edits while composing a message.

Manuel Bronstein, Vice President of Product, Google Assistant, in a blog post further says, "On Android phones, it's now easier to access an overview of your day. Open up the Assistant and swipe up on your screen to get curated information based on the time of day and your recent interactions with the Assistant."

He further adds, "Developers and brands now have tools to take full advantage of the phone screen. Starbucks now has thumbnails to select from recommended items on their menus, Food Network has larger images of their recipes, and FitStar uses GIFs to give you a preview of your workout."

The Google Assistant app is available for download for iOS and Android devices and the redesign will roll out from Thursday. However, we could not experience the same at the time of filing the story.