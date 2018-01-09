Google Assistant comes to smart displays

The war between Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant is only going to intensify. Although Amazon has the first mover advantage, Google isn't going to stop anytime soon. Google has set up a gigantic 'Hey Google' booth at CES 2018, and has come up with a Smart Display platform. With virtual assistants coming to smartphones and moving to speakers to control home appliances, it seems that the technology companies see the smart displays as a natural progression.

Google says the Smart Assistant is coming to smart displays. Making everything more interactive, the smart displays will be able to show you your appointments, directions, recipes, Google Photos, YouTube videos, make video calling, operate connected lights and more. To start with, reports suggest JBL, Lenovo, LG and Sony are producing Google Assistant speakers with a new screen, something similar to Amazon Echo Show. Of the four names, only Lenovo's Smart Display has been announced so far.

The Lenovo Smart Display will be powered by Qualcomm Home Hub Platform using SDA 624processor and will be available in two models - 10inch and 8inch screen. The 10inch model has been priced at $249.99 and the 8inch mode will be priced at $199.99 and will go on sale in summer this year.

Catching up in the smart speaker space, Google has tied up with some of the major players who would be launching speakers with Google Assistant. The top names include Altec Lansing, Bang & Olufsen, iHome, JBL, KG, Lenovo, Knit Audio, Sony and more.