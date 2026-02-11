Google boosts Search privacy to help users take down sensitive information

Google has strengthened its privacy features on Search by bringing ways to remove non-consensual explicit images on Search. The company will also allow users to request the removal of sensitive information like a driver’s license, passport, or Social Security number.

To remove images from Search, users can simply click the three dots next to an image in Search, select “remove result,” and then select “It shows a sexual image of me.” This way, users don’t have to report each image separately anymore, as they can select multiple images and submit just one request.

Google, in a blog post, said, "We understand that removing existing content is only part of the solution. For added protection, the new process allows you to opt in to safeguards that will proactively filter out any additional explicit results that might appear in similar searches.”

Here’s how the updated “Results about you” tool works in terms of enhancing Search privacy:

Step 1: Open the Google app on your mobile and click on the profile icon in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Click on the “Results about you” from the menu.

Step 3: To set up a monitoring profile, click the “Get started” button. Follow the prompts to enter the personal information you want Google to watch for, such as your full name, home address, phone number, and email.

Note: You will specifically be prompted to add sensitive identification numbers such as Social Security Number, Passport, or Driver’s License.

Step 4: Now, simply review and confirm your details since the data will be used to scan for matches. However, Google assures that it is encrypted and protected by Google’s high-security protocols.

Step 5: Once confirmed, Google will automatically scan Search results. If it finds pages containing your info, you will receive a notification via the app or email.

Step 4: When a result is found, users can review it directly within the tool. Then they can “Request removal.”

Once requested, users can keep track of the status of requests in the "Results about you" hub.