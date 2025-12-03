Google brings virtual apparel try-on to India, letting shoppers see outfits on themselves before buying

Google has launched its Virtual Apparel Try On tool in India, giving shoppers a way to see how clothes will look on their own bodies before placing an order.

The feature arrives just in time for the festive shopping surge and uses a single uploaded photo to realistically display how tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and even shoes would fit.

The tool is powered by Google’s custom AI fashion model, which understands body shapes along with the behaviour of different fabrics. It analyses how materials drape, crease and stretch on various silhouettes, offering a more realistic preview than standard product photos.

To use the feature, shoppers simply need to look for the ‘try it on’ icon on supported apparel listings across Google. Once a photo is uploaded, they can view different styles on themselves, compare options and share the results with friends, recreating the fitting room experience on their screens.