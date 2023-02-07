Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduces Chat-GPT rival Bard; here's what it can do

ChatGPT was introduced in the month of November last year. Since then, OpenAI has revealed the extraordinary capabilities of ChatGPT and its impact on daily lives. Google has been working on AI for the past six years and it has finally revealed Bard.

In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained who is Bard and some of its basic functionality. Bard is an experimental conversational AI service. Powered by the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). What separates Bard from ChatGPT is that it will be able to derivce information from the web.

Pichai explained that Bard is designed to provide high-quality responses by drawing information from the web. It can help people explain complex topics, such as discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, to a 9-year-old, or learn about the best football players and get training drills to build skills.

Bard's Availability

Google is releasing Bard initially with a lightweight model version of LaMDA, which requires less computing power, making it easier to scale to more users and get more feedback. The company plans to combine external feedback with its internal testing to enhance Bard's responses and to ensure higher 'quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information'.

Trusted testers will be given access to Bard in the coming weeks, before it becomes more widely available to the public.

Google's introduction of Bard comes a day before Microsoft is conducting an event at its headquarters. The company is expected to introduce OpenAI's ChatGPT to its own search engine, Bing.