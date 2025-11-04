Google Chrome expands autofill to include passports, driver’s licenses and vehicle details

Google has announced that its Chrome browser can now automatically fill in additional personal details such as passport numbers, driver’s licence information, and vehicle registration data. The new feature builds on Chrome’s existing autofill options, which already handle addresses, passwords, and payment details.

Desktop users with enhanced autofill enabled will now see Chrome fill in fields for documents like passports, driving licences, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and licence plates when prompted on web pages. Google says that Chrome’s improved form recognition will also help the browser better interpret complex forms and varied formatting standards, making autofill more accurate across different websites.

According to the company, Chrome will only save and use personal information with the user’s explicit permission and will encrypt all stored data. Before any saved information is entered automatically, users will be asked to confirm the action to ensure security and privacy.

These new capabilities are now rolling out globally in all languages. Google also confirmed that additional data types will be supported in the coming months.

The update follows Google’s recent wave of improvements to Chrome aimed at keeping pace with new AI-powered browsers. In October, the company extended Gemini access to all Mac and Windows desktop users in the United States, after initially limiting it to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Google also plans to integrate agentic AI features into Chrome, add an AI-powered search mode to the address bar, and introduce tools for scam detection, automatic password resets, and improved browser account switching.

Smaller updates already launched include automatic disabling of notifications from inactive websites and simpler toggling between work and personal Google accounts.