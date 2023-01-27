Google Chrome has new hidden privacy features including a lock on Incognito Mode; check details

Google Chrome has announced a new privacy feature that allows users to lock their incognito sessions with biometric authentication. This feature is available to all Chrome users on iOS and is currently rolling out to Android users.

The Google Chrome feature is designed to give users more peace of mind when using incognito mode, by requiring biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint or face scan, when a session is resumed after it has been interrupted.

How to turn on lock on incognito mode