Google Chrome overhaul brings Gemini AI integration, new security tools

Google is rolling out its Gemini artificial intelligence system into its Chrome browser, marking one of the most significant updates to the software in years. The move comes as the company looks to strengthen its position against competitors such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Perplexity, all of which are introducing AI-driven browsing tools.

The update will initially be available on Mac and Windows computers in the United States, as well as on mobile devices. A new Gemini button in Chrome will allow users to ask questions about the content of webpages, summarise information, and interact with multiple tabs at once. On mobile, the AI assistant will be embedded into Chrome on iOS and will build on existing system-level integrations on Android.

Google is also positioning Gemini as a bridge between the browser and its wider ecosystem. Users will be able to connect directly with apps such as Calendar, YouTube and Maps without switching tabs, and the AI can search browsing history or surface links based on partial recollections. In addition, Chrome’s omnibar is being updated to support “AI Mode” searches and page-specific queries, with responses appearing in a side panel.

Security features are being expanded as well. Gemini Nano, a lightweight AI model, will enhance Chrome’s ability to detect scams, fake virus alerts and phishing attempts. The browser’s password manager is also gaining the ability to automatically change compromised credentials with a single click.

Google says these changes are part of a broader strategy to make Chrome more intelligent and adaptive. In the coming months, the company plans to introduce “agentic” AI capabilities that will enable users to delegate tasks such as booking appointments or ordering groceries. Internally codenamed “Project Mariner”, this functionality has already been tested by Google employees.

The overhaul comes shortly after a US federal judge ruled that Google could retain control of Chrome, despite the Department of Justice’s efforts to force the company to divest the browser as part of its antitrust case. The court acknowledged that the rise of generative AI has changed the competitive landscape, with newer entrants like OpenAI and Anthropic pushing into the browser market. By embedding Gemini directly into Chrome, Google is signalling that it intends to defend its dominance as internet browsing increasingly intersects with artificial intelligence.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of platforms and devices, said the aim is to evolve Chrome “in ways we didn’t think possible even a few years ago” while maintaining its speed, simplicity and safety.