Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Google Chrome users need to update now! Indian government issues security warning

Google Chrome users need to update now! Indian government issues security warning

The Indian government has issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users on Windows, macOS and Linux. Update your browser immediately to fix the latest security vulnerability.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025 2:09 PM IST
Google Chrome users need to update now! Indian government issues security warningGoogle Chrome

There’s a new high-severity security issue in Chrome, and both Google and the Indian government are sounding the alarm. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has flagged the flaw, warning that millions of users could be at risk.

The problem lies in Chrome’s V8 engine, where an Out of bounds write vulnerability could let attackers remotely exploit your system. All it takes is a specially crafted request from a hacker, and your browser could be compromised. It is affecting both personal and business users alike.

Advertisement

Who’s at risk?

If you’re running:

  • Google Chrome versions earlier than 139.0.7258.138/.139 on Windows and macOS
  • Google Chrome versions earlier than 139.0.7258.138 on Linux

Your browser is vulnerable. For example, if you’re still on 137 for Windows/macOS or .138 for Linux, you’re in danger.

What you need to do right now

Don’t wait. Update Chrome immediately:

  • Open Chrome.
  • Click the three-dot menu → Settings → About Chrome.
  • If an update is available, install it and restart your browser.

Google has already rolled out a fix, but it’s useless unless you update. Stay safe and make sure your Chrome is on the latest version before you get caught off guard.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 26, 2025 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today