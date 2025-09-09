Google Cloud's Gemini models could power in-car AI via Qualcomm Snapdragon

Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their collaboration to deliver agentic AI experiences in vehicles. The move combines Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent, powered by Gemini models, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, enabling automakers to create advanced, multimodal AI agents for in-car systems.

The companies said the partnership aims to help car manufacturers develop more intelligent and personalised in-car experiences, moving beyond simple voice commands to conversational and context-aware interactions. By integrating Google’s AI models with Qualcomm’s hardware and software platforms, automakers are expected to benefit from faster development times and prebuilt tools for use cases such as navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls.

The collaboration uses a hybrid approach, balancing on-device AI for instant responses with cloud-based AI for more complex tasks. This is designed to give carmakers greater flexibility while allowing the technology to evolve as Google’s Gemini models advance.

“Through our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, we are putting automakers firmly in the driver's seat. This collaboration delivers a secure, brand-owned platform that allows automakers to design advanced AI companions capable of multi-modal, multi-lingual, and multi-intent capabilities,” said Shiv Venkataraman, VP, Applied AI, Google Cloud.

Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Our technology collaboration with Google Cloud marks a significant milestone in unlocking new possibilities for automakers, empowering them to create digitally advanced and personalised experiences for their customers.”

Qualcomm and Google have been working together in the automotive space since 2016, starting with embedded Android experiences powered by Snapdragon. Their partnership has since expanded to include AI-enabled cockpit systems, voice control, and Android Automotive OS integration.

Both companies framed the latest development as part of a broader shift towards software-defined and AI-driven vehicles, which are increasingly seen as central to the future of mobility.