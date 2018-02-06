Google collaborates with NCERT for curriculum on Internet safety

Google has tied up with NCERT to integrate a course on Digital Citizenship and Safety in the ICT (Information and communication technology) curriculum, the search engine giant announced at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The event held to mark ' Safer Internet Day 2018' was attended by Anil Swarup, Secretary, Department of School Education; Sunita Mohanty, Director Trust and Safety, Google India and Dr. Amrendra Behera, Joint Director, CIET-NCERT.

"While the Internet has made life easier for everyone and offers so many opportunities to explore, create and collaborate across all age groups, users online or those coming online for the first time need to be aware of the possible negative experiences that they may incur on the web," Mohanty said.

"This makes it important for us to start a dialogue on the dangers and threats they can be exposed to when surfing the net. Through our course integration with NCERT, we aim to catch children young and teach them the essentials of staying safe, while exploring the online world," she added.

Under the new initiative, students from Class I to Class XII across 1.4 million schools in India will learn responsible digital practices through structured classroom modules on the social, ethical and legal aspects of Internet safety.

The programme includes a range of specific resources for kids, and educators, enabling them with the tools they need to learn and educate themselves on internet safety.

"The curriculum is structured to match the intellectual and curiosity needs of different age group of the children, the search engine giant informed," Mohanty informed.

"As they advance through their classes, they will be taught more advanced topics such as privacy, device management, intellectual property and reputation management. Finally, as they become ready to graduate as digital citizens, they will be prepared with online financial literacy and cyber crime concepts so that they are future ready," she added.

Google has also created a curriculum for teachers, so that they can help students learn all about digital citizenship in their classrooms.