Google cuts jobs across Android, Pixel and Chrome teams, lays off hundreds

Google has laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices division, which oversees core products including Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser. The move follows a voluntary exit programme offered earlier in January, signalling the tech giant’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adapt to evolving market conditions.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the development in a statement to The Information, stating that since the merger of its Platforms and Devices teams last year, the company has been working to "operate more effectively" and become "more nimble". The layoffs are said to be part of a broader restructuring initiative, which began with the consolidation of departments and the introduction of voluntary buyouts earlier this year.

While the exact number of affected roles has not been disclosed, the cuts come on the heels of additional job reductions at Google in 2025. In February, the company also trimmed roles within its Cloud and Human Resources teams, according to The Information, pointing to a larger cost-cutting strategy across the organisation.

Google’s decision mirrors a wider trend in the tech industry, where major firms are reassessing team structures in response to increasing automation, artificial intelligence adoption, and economic uncertainty. Amazon, for example, is reportedly preparing to eliminate around 14,000 managerial roles to save an estimated $3 billion annually, while Intel is undergoing a major restructuring after reporting significant financial losses last year.

As companies continue to navigate the impact of AI and shifting global economic conditions, further workforce changes may be expected across industries in the months ahead.