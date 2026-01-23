Google DeepMind to study how economies function after AGI with new chief economist post

Google DeepMind is setting up a new research role that signals how seriously it is thinking about the economic consequences of artificial general intelligence (AGI). The company is hiring a Chief AGI Economist in London to lead work on how economies could function in a world fundamentally reshaped by advanced AI systems.

The role highlights a broader shift in how leading AI labs are thinking about the future, not just how to build more capable systems, but how societies and economies may need to adapt once those systems arrive.

According to the job description, the role will place the economist “at the forefront of understanding the profound economic transformations that will accompany the arrival of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).” The focus goes far beyond near-term productivity gains, turning to what the posting calls “post-AGI economics, the future of scarcity and the distribution of power and resources.”

AGI is now on the horizon and it will deeply transform many things, including the economy.



I'm currently looking to hire a Senior Economist, reporting directly to me, to lead a small team investigating post-AGI economics.



Job spec and application here: https://t.co/VAfwrMc8Tp — Shane Legg (@ShaneLegg) January 22, 2026

DeepMind says it is already examining the “fundamental questions that will arise in a post-AGI world,” and argues that “one of the most critical and least understood of these is the economy.”

The new role is meant to establish a dedicated workstream on AGI economics, building on the lab’s existing foundational research.

The Chief AGI Economist will be responsible for developing a long-term research agenda that moves past immediate impacts to explore how economic systems might evolve once AGI becomes a reality. “Your work will inform GDM's strategy and contribute to the global conversation on how to build a prosperous and equitable future with AGI,” the posting said.

A central part of the role involves designing and building economic simulations, including agent-based models, to explore different post-AGI scenarios. The research will explicitly involve “questioning existing assumptions about scarcity, wealth, and distribution,” suggesting a willingness to revisit core ideas that underpin modern economics.

DeepMind describes the ideal candidate as a “visionary thinker” with deep expertise in economics and a strong interest in the societal impact of technology. A PhD in economics or equivalent experience is expected, along with expertise in areas such as economic modelling, institutional economics or forecasting. Experience working with policymakers and interdisciplinary teams is listed as an advantage.

Earlier in November 2025, the company had been advertising for a senior AI economist.