Google Docs’ new update just made working on it so much easier

Google Docs is one of the most convenient platforms to work on with text and documents because it allows for easy editing and real-time saving features. And Google is making things better.

The company announced that there is a new Google Docs update rolling in that is going to give users the ability to select multiple pieces of text from different places at the same time.

"In Google Docs, you can now make multiple text selections at once, and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all selections. This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity,” Google said.

This new update will allow users to go through a document quickly and select text sections without having to laboriously select each line of text. This feature is similar to what Microsoft has on Word that can be activated by CTRL/CMD and select the text.

Google said that both the rapid release and the scheduled release of this update started on May 25 and it might take up to 15 days for all users to start seeing it on their Google Docs.

The new feature will be available to Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, both. Once it is available, this feature will be activated by default.

