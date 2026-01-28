Google expands AI Plus subscription to global markets: Check prices, benefits, and features

Google expands its affordable subscription plan, the Google AI Plus in 35 new countries and territories. The AI plan is now available across global markets, including the US, South Korea, and various other regions. In comparison to other Google AI plans, the AI Plus will cost users just $7.99 per month in the US. Whereas it is priced at just Rs 399 per month in India.

Google AI Plus plan: Features and benefits

The affordable Google AI Plus plan gives users access to powerful AI models, productivity and creativity tools. Within the Gemini app, users can leverage Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro powers, use AI filmmaking tools in Flow, and get advanced research and writing assistance in NotebookLM.

Alongside these tools and AI models, the Google AI Plus plan also provides 200GB of storage, which can be shared with up to five family members. In addition, users with the Google One Premium 2TB plan will get an automatic upgrade to the suite of Google AI Plus benefits at no extra cost, effectively bundling premium storage with the advanced tools mentioned above.

With the expansion of the Google AI Plus plan, the tech giant is also providing 50% off for the first 2 months to new subscribers. Hence, the price will start at just $3.99 in the US and Rs 199 in India or for the first six months for new subscribers (in India).

This affordable AI plan directly competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan to attract more users, boost usage and daily engagement.

The Google AI Plus was first launched in September 2024 in Indonesia, and gradually, the company is expanding its reach to many markets. Now, the affordable plan is available across global markets, allowing users to take advantage of Google’s powerful AI features and tools at a price accessible to students, creators, and families worldwide.