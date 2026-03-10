Google expands Gemini AI capabilities for Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive

Google is rolling out major upgrades to its Workspace suite by announcing new Gemini AI capabilities for Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. With the new update, users will now be able to generate documents, slides, and spreadsheets in the desired format, using content from Gmail, Chat, and Drive.

The new Gemini AI features are starting to roll out in beta and will be first available to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers, in English globally for Google Workspace tools. The tech giant says that these AI upgrades will make its workspace suite more personal and help get the tasks done faster.

Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides

In Google Docs, Gemini has the ability to draft documents from scratch by gathering data from users' files and emails. In addition, users can also command Gemini to perform certain tasks, such as "draft a newsletter using the meeting minutes from my January HOA meeting."

It also comes with new AI tools like "Match writing style" and "Match doc format" that allow users to refine voice and tone across a document or mirror the layout of a reference file.

In Sheets, Gemini can build spreadsheets from scratch based on user prompts. There’s also a new "Fill with Gemini" feature that allows users to auto-fill tables with summarised, categorised, or real-time data sourced from the web.

Google's blog post also provided examples, such as Gemini can automatically fill a college application tracker with due dates and tuition figures for each school, without manual research.

In Slides, users can ask Gemini to create a new slide based on an existing theme while extracting content from files, emails, and the web. Google is also working on a feature that will let users generate an entire presentation with a single prompt.

Drive gets a brain

In Drive, Gemini AI can now provide an "AI Overview" that summarises the relevant information from files with citations.

There’s a new "Ask Gemini in Drive" feature that lets users retrieve information, ask queries, and others across documents, emails, calendar entries, and the web.

These new upgrades will help Google remain competitive with rivals such as Microsoft's Copilot and Anthropic's Claude Cowork.