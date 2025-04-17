Google expands Identity Check security feature to more Android phones via Android 16

Google is set to expand its Identity Check security feature, designed to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive settings and Google accounts in case of smartphone theft, to a wider range of Android devices, including the OnePlus 13.

The feature was recently spotted in the Android 16 beta build for the OnePlus 13, according to Android Authority. First introduced on Google Pixel phones via the Android 15 QPR1 update in December 2024, Identity Check also made its way to Samsung smartphones through One UI 7.

Like Apple’s Stolen Device Protection (introduced with iOS 17.3 in January 2024), Google’s Identity Check enhances device security by requiring biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, before any changes can be made to key system settings. These include accessing saved passwords, changing device PINs, or disabling Find My Device, especially when a phone is detected to be in an unfamiliar location.

Once Android 16 officially rolls out later this year, smartphones that update to the OS or ship with it pre-installed are expected to gain access to the Identity Check functionality, provided they meet the requirement of having Class 3 biometric authentication hardware.

To enable the feature, users will need to go to: Settings > Google > Theft Protection > Use Identity Check

Once switched on, Identity Check also adds another layer of protection to Google accounts on the device, ensuring that even if a thief memorises your passcode, they cannot take control without biometric verification. Disabling the feature also requires either biometric authentication or access through a connected Google account.

While Apple users have had access to a similar layer of security since early 2024, the wider rollout of Identity Check marks a significant step forward for Android’s built-in theft prevention tools, extending robust security to a broader base of smartphone users.