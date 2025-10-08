Google expands Opal AI app builder to 15 new countries including India with major performance upgrades

Google is broadening access to Opal, its experimental AI-powered app builder, to 15 more countries following strong demand since its launch in the United States earlier this year. The tool, which allows users to create mini web apps using simple text prompts, is now available in Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panamá, Honduras, Argentina, and Pakistan.

Advertisement

“When we opened up Opal to users in the U.S. we anticipated they might build simple, fun tools,” said Megan Li, senior product manager at Google Labs, in a blog post. “We didn’t expect the surge of sophisticated, practical and highly creative Opal apps we got instead. The ingenuity of these early adopters made one thing clear: we need to get Opal into the hands of more creators globally.”

Opal lets users describe the kind of app they want to build, and then uses Google’s AI models to generate it automatically. Once created, users can explore and edit the app through a visual workflow editor, adjusting inputs, outputs, and generation steps. They can also publish the final product online and share it with others via a Google login.

Advertisement

Alongside its global rollout, Google announced several upgrades to improve Opal’s performance and user experience. The company has enhanced its debugging capabilities, allowing users to test each step of their workflow directly in the visual editor. Errors now appear in real time, providing context and reducing troubleshooting effort.

Performance improvements have also been a major focus. According to Google, creating a new Opal now takes significantly less time than before, while the system’s ability to run steps in parallel enables more complex workflows to process multiple actions simultaneously.

The app joins similar tools from companies such as Canva, Figma, and Replit, all of which aim to help nontechnical users design and prototype apps without traditional coding skills.