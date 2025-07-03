Google expands Veo 3 AI video tool to India, now available via Gemini AI Pro plan

Google has officially launched its Veo 3 AI video generation model in India, making the tool accessible through the Gemini app and web interface. The rollout, which now covers all regions where the Gemini app is available, includes previously excluded countries such as India, the UK, and European Union nations.

Unveiled at Google I/O in May 2025, Veo 3 is the tech giant’s most advanced video generation model to date. It was first released in select markets like Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. With the latest expansion, Indian users can now generate AI videos using the model, provided they subscribe to the Google AI Pro plan.

Priced at ₹1,950 per month, the AI Pro subscription was earlier part of the Google One AI Premium plan and has since been rebranded. The subscription includes a one-month free trial and provides access not only to Veo 3 but also to other premium features like the AI-powered filmmaking app Flow, NotebookLM Plus, Gemini integration in Google Workspace apps, and 2TB of storage across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

There is a cap on how many videos users can create with Veo 3. According to Google, subscribers can generate up to ten videos. Currently, there are no options for additional credits or resets.

Veo 3 brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, Veo 2. These include better visual fidelity, enhanced motion and character consistency, and support for native audio generation. The model is capable of producing ambient soundscapes and realistic voice-like audio, making videos more immersive. It can also render clips up to eight seconds long.

Google is reportedly planning deeper integrations of Veo 3 into platforms like YouTube Shorts and Canva, allowing creators to generate AI-driven clips directly within those services.