Google extends Play Store billing deadline for Indian developers

Google has pushed back the deadline for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system from March 2022 to October 2022. The older deadline of March 31, 2022 was announced last year in October. A Google spokesperson said that developers have been given an extension because of India’s recurring digital payments guidelines.

"We are extending this to 31 October 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India's recurring digital payments guidelines," the Google spokesperson said.

The company added that it recognises the “unique needs of the developer ecosystem” in India and “remains committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey”.

Indian developers have had issues with Google in the past and have raised concerns about the Play Store’s billing system. For developers and app owners in India, Google was essentially “forcing” them to sell digital services by “compulsorily using its billing system”.

Developers and app owners’ reactions came following Google’s statement that all apps that wanted to sell digital content through the Play Store would have to use the Google Play billing system and pay a percentage of the in-app earnings as fees to Google. This is the same practice Apple follows for its App Store and has been significantly criticised for, particularly for not letting developers and app owners use any other payment method for in-app purchases.

When Google had stated its Play Store terms last year, it has given all developers time till September 30, 2021, to make the necessary updates. This deadline was then pushed back to March 31, 2022, after the developer community raised concerns. Now, the deadline has been extended yet again.

Also Read: PUBG: New State crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store amid average ratings

Also Read: Google Play Android games are coming to Windows PCs next year