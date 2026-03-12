Google finalises $32 billion deal to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz

Google has acquired the cloud and AI security platform Wiz in a deal reportedly worth $32 billion. The tech giant revealed that Wiz will be joining Google Cloud while maintaining its commitment to secure their customers across all cloud environments. Reportedly, the deal comes after Wiz crossed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue in 2025.

Why did Google acquire Wiz?

Google said that the acquisition will strengthen its cloud security capabilities, especially in multicloud environments. The company noted that it will help organisations build faster and more securely across cloud and AI platforms.

It also stated that as businesses adopt AI, attackers are increasingly using the technology to operate with greater speed and sophistication.

Google in the blog post said, “This acquisition is an investment by Google Cloud to improve cloud security and enable organisations to build fast and securely across any cloud or AI platform.”

Working with Wiz will provide Google with a unified security platform to improve the speed of detection, prevention, and response to any kind of security threats.

“It will help them stay ahead of the curve by detecting emerging threats created using AI models, protecting against threats to AI models, and using AI models to help security professionals hunt for threats more effectively,” the blog stated.

Despite the Google acquisition, Wiz will continue to work across multiple cloud platforms, not just Google’s. These include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud. In addition, the tech giant also plans to attract enterprise customers who run systems across different cloud platforms.

Reportedly, Google approached Wiz back in 2024 with a $23 billion acquisition deal. However, the deal did not go through, as Wiz walked away from the offer. The two companies started having talks in early 2025, eventually settling on a revised $32 billion all-cash deal, which is $9 billion more than the original offer.