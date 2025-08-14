Business Today
Google Finance launches AI-powered overhaul with advanced charts and real-time market insights

Google Finance is getting a major AI-driven makeover, offering smarter research tools, richer market data, and a modernised interface for investors.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025 12:07 PM IST
Google has begun rolling out a redesigned version of Google Finance in the United States, integrating artificial intelligence to make financial research faster and more insightful. The company says the update will allow users to ask complex finance-related questions and receive detailed AI-generated responses, alongside curated links to relevant sources.

Instead of searching for individual stock information, investors will be able to input broader queries and get comprehensive analysis in one step. The new system promises to deliver not just figures, but also context and trends, giving users “helpful analysis and novel insights” without requiring multiple searches.

The update also introduces advanced charting capabilities. Traders and analysts can now view candlestick patterns, moving average envelopes, and other technical indicators to gain a deeper understanding of asset performance.

Market coverage is expanding too, with real-time data now including commodities and additional cryptocurrencies. A refreshed live news feed will provide up-to-the-minute headlines to help users track market movements as they happen.

The new AI-powered Google Finance experience is available at google.com/finance, with users in the US able to toggle between the updated interface and the classic version in the coming weeks.

Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:07 PM IST
