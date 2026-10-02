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Google Fitbit Air at ₹13,999: What does it offer over cheaper Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap?

Google Fitbit Air at ₹13,999: What does it offer over cheaper Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap?

Google has entered a category already occupied by cheaper screenless trackers, but Fitbit Air brings Gemini-powered coaching and Google Health features that could set it apart.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Google Fitbit Air at ₹13,999: What does it offer over cheaper Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap? Google Fitbit Air enters a segment already led by cheaper screenless fitness trackers.(Representative image)

Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India at ₹13,999, entering a screenless fitness-tracker segment that already includes options like the Noise REP 24x7 Fitness Tracker and Amazfit Helio Strap. The idea behind all three devices is similar, which is to track health and fitness continuously without a display, notifications, or smartwatch-style distractions on your wrist. However, the price difference is worth noting. The Noise REP is currently listed at ₹9,999, while the Amazfit Helio Strap is priced at ₹8,999. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Air costs ₹13,999 and includes a three-month trial of Google Health Premium. So, if you are considering a screenless tracker, what exactly does Google bring to the table for the extra money?

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Google Fitbit Air vs Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap

Fitbit Air tracks 24/7 heart rate, heart rhythm with AFib alerts, SpO₂, resting heart rate, HRV, sleep stages and sleep duration. It can automatically detect common workouts, provide workout recaps through the Google Health app and let users start or manually log activities. Its battery lasts up to a week, while five minutes of fast charging can provide up to a day of power.

The Noise REP, at ₹9,999, also focuses on continuous health and recovery tracking. It monitors heart rate, HRV, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, skin-temperature variation, stress and sleep, while offering Sleep Score, Recovery Score, Effort Score and Stamina. It supports more than 20 sports modes, automatic workout detection and integrations with Apple Health, Google Health and Strava. It offers up to 10 days of battery life.

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The Amazfit Helio Strap is cheaper at ₹8,999 and also promises up to 10 days of battery life. It tracks heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep and HRV, while adding BioCharge energy monitoring, 27 sports modes, strength-training recognition and workout metrics such as VO₂ max, training load and recovery time.

What is new with Fitbit Air? 

The biggest difference is Google's Health Coach, powered by Gemini. It can provide customised guidance, adaptive fitness plans, detailed sleep insights and proactive suggestions. You can also photograph cardio equipment or a circuit-training routine on a gym whiteboard to get guidance. Google Health Premium (₹99 per month or ₹999 per year) unlocks these coaching features, while Fitbit Air includes a three-month trial.

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Fitbit Air will be available in India from October 2 at ₹13,999 through the Google Store and retail partners.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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