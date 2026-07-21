Google's Fitbit Air to launch in India soon; The fitness wearable spotted on Amazon India

Google Fitbit Air has been making headlines since its global launch in May 2026. Now, the screenless health and fitness tracker is said to make an India debut, and Amazon has started to give subtle hints ahead of the debut. As we wait for the official announcement on the Fitbit Air launch, an Amazon India listing has revealed key details about the wearable.

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Google Fitbit Air India launch

Google Fitbit Air, the new-generation health tracker, is set to launch in India in the coming weeks. The health tracker flaunts a stubble design and does not come with a screen to reduce distractions. Unlike a traditional smartwatch, it has a screenless design and is mainly built for 24/7 health and fitness tracking.

Now, the Fitbit Air was spotted on an Amazon India listing, confirming its upcoming debut in the country. The product page on the e-commerce site highlights key features and mentions the wearable as a “screenless activity tracker.”

It further reveals that the Google Fitbit Air will support Android and iOS smartphones and will offer features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and AI-powered coaching. It also teases that the tracker will offer up to 7 days of battery life.

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It also revealed that the Fitbit Air will be available in a Lavender colour. Buyers in India will also get a free three-month subscription to Google Health Premium, which includes Google Health Coach, an AI-powered feature that uses Gemini to provide personalised health and wellness insights and recommendations based on the user's activity and health data.

Google Fitbit Air price in India

The Google Fitbit Air at $99.99 in the US. In India, we expect the wearable to be priced between Rs 13,499 and Rs 16,999. In addition, buyers may have to invest separately in Google Health Premium subscription plans for advanced features after the three months of free usage.