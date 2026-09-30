Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs 13,999 in India: No screen, but plenty of health tracking features

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Fitbit Air features and health tracking

The Fitbit Air is Google's smallest tracker yet and uses high-fidelity sensors to monitor several health metrics. These include 24/7 heart-rate tracking, heart-rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability, sleep stages and sleep duration. The screenless design lets you check these insights in the Google Health app whenever you want, while keeping the tracker notification-free.

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Google claims the Fitbit Air can offer up to a week of battery life, while five minutes of fast charging can provide up to a day of power. For workouts, it can automatically detect common activities and send a recap to the Google Health app. You can also start workouts from the app, follow coach-recommended sessions or log activities manually. With Google Health Coach, users can even photograph cardio equipment or a circuit-training routine on a gym whiteboard for guidance.

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Price, colours and bands

The Fitbit Air will be available through the Google Store and retail partners for Rs 13,999. It comes in Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog colour options, with a three-month Google Health Premium trial included.

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The standard Performance Loop band uses recycled materials and offers a micro-adjustable, breathable fit. Users can also choose other options, such as Active Loop and Elevated Modern Band, with the former designed for training and the latter offering a more bracelet-like look.