Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs 13,999 in India: No screen, but plenty of health tracking features

Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs 13,999 in India: No screen, but plenty of health tracking features

Google’s latest Fitbit Air takes a different approach to wearable tech, offering continuous health tracking without a screen, while pairing its lightweight design with Google Health Coach and longer battery life.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Google Fitbit Air launched at Rs 13,999 in India: No screen, but plenty of health tracking featuresGoogle Fitbit Air launches in India with a screenless design and health tracking features.(Photo: Google)

Google has launched the Fitbit Air in India, bringing a screenless fitness tracker to the market for those who want health monitoring without the constant notifications and distractions of a smartwatch. The tiny wearable is designed to sit on your wrist day and night, collecting health and fitness data while sending detailed information to the Google Health app on your phone.

Advertisement

Google is positioning Fitbit Air as a lightweight option you can wear continuously, including while sleeping. It also brings access to Google Health Coach, which uses personal data and goals to offer tailored guidance. The Fitbit Air will be available in India from October 2 at ₹13,999 in the Google Store and at retail partners.

Must Read: Google Pixel 11 at ₹69,999, Pixel 10a at ₹39,999: Flipkart Big Billion Day 2026 deals revealed

Fitbit Air features and health tracking

The Fitbit Air is Google's smallest tracker yet and uses high-fidelity sensors to monitor several health metrics. These include 24/7 heart-rate tracking, heart-rhythm monitoring with AFib alerts, SpO2, resting heart rate, heart-rate variability, sleep stages and sleep duration. The screenless design lets you check these insights in the Google Health app whenever you want, while keeping the tracker notification-free.

Advertisement

Google claims the Fitbit Air can offer up to a week of battery life, while five minutes of fast charging can provide up to a day of power. For workouts, it can automatically detect common activities and send a recap to the Google Health app. You can also start workouts from the app, follow coach-recommended sessions or log activities manually. With Google Health Coach, users can even photograph cardio equipment or a circuit-training routine on a gym whiteboard for guidance.

Must Read: Flipkart shopping experience could come to Google Gemini: What the new ‘Buy’ button means for you

Price, colours and bands

The Fitbit Air will be available through the Google Store and retail partners for Rs 13,999. It comes in Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog colour options, with a three-month Google Health Premium trial included.

Advertisement

The standard Performance Loop band uses recycled materials and offers a micro-adjustable, breathable fit. Users can also choose other options, such as Active Loop and Elevated Modern Band, with the former designed for training and the latter offering a more bracelet-like look.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more