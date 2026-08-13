Google Fitbit Air launching in India this October: Features and specifications confirmed

Google Fitbit Air: Key Details

The Fitbit Air represents Google’s latest addition to its expanding health and fitness portfolio. The device intentionally moves away from traditional smartwatch screens, foregoing a display entirely to offer a discreet, non-intrusive health tracking experience.

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It focuses on continuous background data collection, gathering essential metric data silently throughout the day and night while syncing effortlessly with the companion smartphone app.

Designed for Distraction-Free Tracking

Tailored for users who want to follow their health and wellness goals without constant digital interruptions or screen notifications, the Fitbit Air prioritises seamless monitoring.

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Without a screen demanding constant attention or glowing during sleep, users can focus entirely on their daily routines and fitness targets while still receiving comprehensive health insights, trend analysis, and activity summaries directly within the app.

Although Google has confirmed the device's launch in India for later this year, region-specific specifications and features remain unannounced, with more details expected closer to the release. Local pricing, exact availability dates, and potential bundled services are anticipated to be revealed in upcoming official updates prior to October.