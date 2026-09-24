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Google Fitbit Air listed at ₹13,999 on Flipkart ahead of October India launch: Features to know

Google Fitbit Air listed at ₹13,999 on Flipkart ahead of October India launch: Features to know

Google’s screenless fitness tracker is nearing its India debut, with a reported Flipkart listing offering an early look at pricing, compatibility, health tracking and subscription details.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 5:12 PM IST
Google Fitbit Air listed at ₹13,999 on Flipkart ahead of October India launch: Features to knowGoogle Fitbit Air may launch in India at ₹13,999, with health and recovery tracking.

Google’s Fitbit Air is set to arrive in India in October, and the upcoming screenless fitness tracker has now been listed on Flipkart with a reported price of ₹13,999. The listing comes ahead of the India launch and gives potential buyers an early idea of what the wearable could cost, while also highlighting some of the health and fitness features expected. 

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A post by Debayan Roy of Gadgetsdata on X claims the Fitbit Air has already been listed. Google had previously confirmed the India launch but had not announced local pricing or region-specific details. The new information adds context for you if you're waiting for the wearable.

Google had announced in August that the Fitbit Air would arrive in India in October. The device is also the company’s first screenless Fitbit tracker, designed to collect health data in the background and sync it with the companion smartphone app. 

Health tracking and Gemini-powered coach

The Fitbit Air is claimed to offer 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, skin-temperature measurement and recovery insights. It will also support a Google Gemini-powered coach, as per the post.

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The tracker is said to deliver up to seven days of battery life, while five minutes of charging can reportedly provide a full day of usage.

iOS, Android support and no mandatory subscription

The wearable will work with both iOS and Android devices and weighs just 12 grams, according to the information shared in the post.

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Another notable detail is that important features will not require a subscription. The post mentions an optional $10 subscription, potentially giving you access to additional services while keeping core functions available without a recurring payment.

The Fitbit Air is also described as a direct competitor to Whoop, putting its focus on continuous health, fitness and recovery tracking rather than a conventional smartwatch experience. Google’s earlier announcement highlighted its display-free design and distraction-free approach to wellness tracking.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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