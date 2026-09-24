Google Fitbit Air listed at ₹13,999 on Flipkart ahead of October India launch: Features to know

A post by Debayan Roy of Gadgetsdata on X claims the Fitbit Air has already been listed. Google had previously confirmed the India launch but had not announced local pricing or region-specific details. The new information adds context for you if you're waiting for the wearable.

Google had announced in August that the Fitbit Air would arrive in India in October. The device is also the company’s first screenless Fitbit tracker, designed to collect health data in the background and sync it with the companion smartphone app.

Health tracking and Gemini-powered coach

The Fitbit Air is claimed to offer 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, skin-temperature measurement and recovery insights. It will also support a Google Gemini-powered coach, as per the post.

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The tracker is said to deliver up to seven days of battery life, while five minutes of charging can reportedly provide a full day of usage.

iOS, Android support and no mandatory subscription

The wearable will work with both iOS and Android devices and weighs just 12 grams, according to the information shared in the post.

Google Fitbit Air already got listed on Flipkart at INR 13,999



It is officially confirmed to launch in India 🇮🇳 at the October Starting‼️



Your thoughts on pricing❓



✅ No subscription required to use important features ($10 optional subscription)

✅ Works with both iOS &… pic.twitter.com/83dplelYIH — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) September 24, 2026

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Another notable detail is that important features will not require a subscription. The post mentions an optional $10 subscription, potentially giving you access to additional services while keeping core functions available without a recurring payment.

The Fitbit Air is also described as a direct competitor to Whoop, putting its focus on continuous health, fitness and recovery tracking rather than a conventional smartwatch experience. Google’s earlier announcement highlighted its display-free design and distraction-free approach to wellness tracking.