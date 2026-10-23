Google Fitbit Air will auto-detect 100+ activities, flag blood pressure and insulin resistance trends: All details

Google Fitbit Air: New app and health tracking updates

With the new update, Google brings Health Guardian to Fitbit Air, a set of health and safety tools that can track subtle changes in a user’s health over time. This feature is coming to users with a Google Health Premium subscription.

The Health Guardian will give users a better understanding of blood pressure trends and insulin resistance trends in the Google Health app. On a monthly basis, the app will provide users with an in-depth report, allowing them to adjust “shifts in patterns, adapt your fitness plan, and give you personalized lifestyle and wellness guidance.”

Advertisement

Must read: Google Fitbit Air vs Fitbit Edge: Screen-free simplicity or a display with advanced health tracking?

The update also brings smarter workout detection that can automatically track more than 100 activities, up from 10, including strength training, swimming, and racket and team sports. It will be available on Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 3, 4, and 5. Google says the new model is nearly twice as accurate and cuts missed workouts by more than 50%, based on its testing.

Fitbit Air will automatically detect and record workouts that last at least 15 minutes and cause your heart rate to stay elevated. However, the details are usually sent to the Google Health app within 30 minutes. Google says if you confirm the detected activity or correct it, the feature can learn your exercise patterns and improve its future detections.