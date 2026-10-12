Google Fitbit Edge teased ahead of launch: 7-day battery, AMOLED display and expected price

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Google Fitbit Edge teaser reveals design and colour options

Google Health shared a teaser on X with the message, “Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26.” The post points to an October 12 reveal, but it doesn't say whether pre-orders or retail sales will start the same day.

The accompanying image offers a close-up look at the wearable, with what appears to be a Canyon colour finish. The tracker features a matte Champagne Gold chassis paired with a polished Champagne Gold button, as Android Headlines reports.

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According to the publication, the Fitbit Edge could also be available in Obsidian and Matte Black, Olive and Satin Pyrite, and Fog and Polished Silver colour combinations. These options reportedly follow a design approach similar to Google's Pixel Watch 5 lineup.

Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 https://t.co/1zRU0eoAS7 — Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026

Fitbit Edge features, battery life and expected price

Android Headlines reports that the Fitbit Edge is expected to feature a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Google has not officially confirmed these specifications.

The tracker is also expected to sit between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more premium Pixel Watch 5 in Google's wearable portfolio. Its display could appeal to users who want to view information directly on their wrist without opting for a full-fledged smartwatch.

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Android Headlines estimates the Fitbit Edge could cost between $149 (roughly ₹14,250) and $199 (roughly ₹19,000) in the US. Google has not yet confirmed the price or availability, and the October 12 announcement is expected to provide more clarity.