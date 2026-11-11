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Google Gemini 4 Carbon now available: Who can use the new AI model and how much does it cost?

Google Gemini 4 Carbon now available: Who can use the new AI model and how much does it cost?

After initially restricting access to cybersecurity experts, Google is expanding its latest AI model to developers, businesses, researchers and paying consumers, with different access conditions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Google Gemini 4 Carbon now available: Who can use the new AI model and how much does it cost?Google expands Gemini 4 Carbon access to developers and paying users.

Google has started expanding access to Gemini 4 Carbon, its latest artificial intelligence model designed to handle complex tasks such as coding, research and analysing large amounts of information. The model was initially made available to selected cybersecurity professionals, but Google is now bringing it to developers, businesses, researchers and some individual users.

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However, you cannot simply open the Gemini app and start using it. Access depends on your Google subscription or developer account, while researchers and cybersecurity professionals have separate access programmes. Google has also announced how much developers will have to pay to use the model through its API, with introductory rates set to change from December 2026.

MUST READ | Gemini 4 Carbon vs Argon: What Google says has improved and why access to the newer model starts differently

Who can use Google Gemini 4 Carbon?

According to Google’s announcement, you can access Gemini 4 Carbon through the Gemini app, AI Mode in Google Search, and Google Antigravity with a Google AI Ultra subscription.

Developers and businesses with paid access can use the model through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio. It is also available through Android Studio for developers working on Android applications and Gemini for business for enterprise users.

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Google is separately offering eligible scientists and researchers six months of free access to its advanced AI models through its research programme. Cybersecurity professionals can apply for access through the company’s Fairwind programme.

DON'T MISS | Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon AI model for cybersecurity and coding, limits initial access

What can Gemini 4 Carbon do and how much does it cost?

Gemini 4 Carbon is designed for tasks that require several steps to complete, including writing and fixing code, conducting research and analysing documents. Google says it can also help identify software vulnerabilities.

The company is previewing a feature called /swarm in Google Antigravity. It lets you give one instruction and have multiple AI agents work on different parts of a project, such as planning, building and checking the results.

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For developers, Gemini 4 Carbon API access currently costs $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Input tokens are the information sent to the model, while output tokens are the responses it generates. These introductory rates will remain available until November 30, 2026. From December 1, input pricing will increase to $4 per million tokens and output pricing to $20 per million tokens. Google is also offering a 95% discount on cached input tokens during the introductory pricing period.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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