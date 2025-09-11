Google launches affordable Gemini AI Plus plan to take on ChatGPT Go

Google has introduced a new subscription tier, Gemini AI Plus, aimed at making its advanced AI tools more accessible amid growing competition from OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go. The move reflects a broader trend among tech giants to offer premium AI features at lower prices, opening up access to more users without the high costs traditionally associated with AI.

Currently available in Indonesia, the Gemini AI Plus plan is priced at IDR 37,500 (around ₹200) per month as a limited-time introductory offer, after which the subscription will rise to IDR 75,000 (approximately ₹400 per month). While Google has not yet announced plans for India, experts anticipate the company will extend availability soon, particularly following OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT Go in the Indian market.

What Gemini AI Plus Offers

Subscribers to Gemini AI Plus gain access to Gemini 2.5 Pro and its Deep Research capabilities, along with a suite of tools including:

Veo 3 for video generation (limited access)

Flow AI filmmaking tool

Notebook LLM for AI-assisted coding and data analysis

Integration with Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive

200 GB of cloud storage usable across Gmail, Drive, and Photos

An expanded 128K token context window, up from 32K on the free tier

The plan sits below Google’s existing premium offerings, such as AI Pro (₹1,950 per month) and AI Ultra (₹24,500 per month), positioning it as a more accessible option for consumers.

Gemini AI Plus vs ChatGPT Go

The launch comes shortly after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Go, a subscription plan tailored for India at ₹399 per month. ChatGPT Go offers extended access to the GPT-5 model, increased image generation limits, longer conversational memory, and the ability to use custom GPTs or build personalised AI tools.

While both plans aim to bridge the gap between free and premium tiers, Gemini AI Plus focuses on Google’s ecosystem, integrating its AI features across Workspace applications and providing tools for content creation, data analysis, and video generation. ChatGPT Go, by contrast, emphasises AI versatility, document analysis, coding, and personalisation.

Google has clarified that the AI Plus plan is not available for business or education customers, leaving open questions about how the service will be positioned in other markets, including India.

As AI subscription plans become more affordable, users can expect a wider choice of tools at competitive prices, signalling a new phase in the AI race between Google and OpenAI.