Google Gemini in Android Auto can now use your Gmail and Photos to answer personal queries

The rollout begins on Android Auto, while cars with Google built-in are expected to receive the feature in the coming months. However, you must opt in and connect your apps to use the personalised capabilities.

MUST READ | OpenAI's AI agents disabled safeguards meant to monitor them. One allegedly lied about it

Gemini can use Gmail, Photos and Maps to answer queries

According to Google’s announcement, Personal Intelligence can connect Gemini with Google Workspace apps, including Gmail and Google Calendar, as well as Google Photos, Google Maps, YouTube and Search, with the user’s permission.

For example, you could ask Gemini to navigate to your doctor’s appointment without remembering the address. It could also help you find a car wash shown in a photo you took the previous week and provide directions. If you are travelling in an unfamiliar town, you could request an indoor restaurant along your route that matches your preferences, such as vegetarian food.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Japan's AI ambitions meet India's engineering talent: Could GCCs become innovation engines?

The feature is designed to handle requests that require information from multiple sources, rather than relying only on the details in your current question. This could reduce the need to switch between apps while driving.

Rollout and privacy - What drivers need to know

Google says Personal Intelligence is rolling out globally on Android Auto, with cars running Google’s built-in software set to receive it in the coming months. The feature is available to eligible personal Google accounts for users aged 18 and above, excluding the European Economic Area, Switzerland, the UK and Nigeria. Workspace business, enterprise and education accounts are not eligible.

You must enable Personal Intelligence and choose which apps Gemini can access. You can turn the feature off through Gemini settings. Google also says cars with Google built-in share personalised responses only when your phone is connected inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

Without Personal Intelligence, standard features such as navigation, music playback, calls and regular questions will continue to work, but Gemini’s answers will not draw on your connected personal information.