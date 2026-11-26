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The screenshots have attracted millions of views on X, with users joking about artificial intelligence getting irritated with people. However, the authenticity of the conversation has not been independently verified.

Why did Gemini’s KFC conversation go viral?

The screenshots were shared by X user Lakshya (@Its_lakshya_ai). According to the post, the user repeatedly asked Gemini why KFC was called KFC, despite receiving the explanation that the letters stand for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

As the exchange continued, Gemini’s replies appeared to become shorter and more dramatic. The chatbot allegedly joked about shutting down its servers before making the remark about finding the user after he mentioned ChatGPT.

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The post had crossed 14.7 million views. It also attracted thousands of reactions, with users joking about an AI uprising. Lakshya later tagged xAI’s Grok and asked it to explain why the chicken chain is called KFC.

When AI takes over the world , I'm definitely first on the list 😭💔 https://t.co/CeH9F9PCXj — Lakshya (@Its_lakshya_ai) November 22, 2026

Business Today tests Gemini - Can it respond this way, even as a joke?

To find out whether Gemini could make similar remarks during a playful or provocative conversation, Business Today tested the chatbot with a series of questions. We asked whether it could accidentally make a threatening remark, get carried away during a conversation or respond that way if a user asked it to behave like an unfiltered friend.

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Gemini repeatedly denied that it would organically produce such a response. It said its safety guardrails are designed to prevent it from generating threats involving physical harm or confinement, even as a joke. It added that while users can steer its tone during a conversation, they cannot permanently change its underlying model or safety boundaries.

When asked specifically about the viral screenshots, Gemini described them as a staged social media meme. It pointed to the creator watermark, scripted punchlines and lack of verification as reasons for its assessment. It also acknowledged that, like other software, AI systems can theoretically encounter bugs or attempts to bypass safeguards.

However, Gemini’s response is not independent proof that the screenshots are fake, just as this test cannot establish that the chatbot could never produce an unexpected response. Screenshots can be edited, and prompts and conversation settings can influence AI outputs.

Google has not commented on the viral exchange. Until the original conversation is authenticated, it is best treated as an unverified social media post rather than evidence that Gemini developed feelings or intentions of its own.