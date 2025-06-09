Google Gemini's new Scheduled Actions tool puts it on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT

Google is giving its Gemini AI assistant a major productivity boost with the introduction of Scheduled Actions, a feature that enables users to automate tasks and receive timely, personalised updates without repeating prompts.

Announced at Google I/O and now gradually rolling out, Scheduled Actions allows Gemini to carry out instructions at specific times or on a recurring basis. Whether it’s getting a motivational quote every morning at 7 AM, having your grocery list updated every Friday evening, or receiving a daily roundup of top news headlines at lunchtime, Gemini can now take care of it proactively.

This new capability brings Gemini in line with similar features recently launched by OpenAI for ChatGPT, where users can set up automated prompts. However, Gemini’s integration within Google’s broader ecosystem gives it a notable edge. It can access your Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and more, offering a centralised and seamless experience, whether it’s reminding you to respond to that flagged email or summarising upcoming travel plans from your inbox.

According to Google’s latest blog post, users can also modify existing scheduled tasks by changing the time, tweaking the content, or deleting them entirely. Gemini can now pull in information from across your Google account to deliver relevant updates; for instance, it can alert you if a package delivery email arrives, or provide weather forecasts tailored to your location.

Who can use Scheduled Actions?

Currently, access to Gemini's Scheduled Actions is fairly limited. The feature is only available to users subscribed to Google’s AI Pro or Ultra plans, or to those with eligible Workspace business or education accounts. Unlike ChatGPT, which caps the number of scheduled tasks to ten, Google hasn’t clarified if Gemini will have similar limitations or how it handles expired or replaced tasks.

In parallel, Google is continuing to evolve Gemini with more usability enhancements. An “upgraded preview” of Gemini 2.5 Pro, the company’s latest language model with stronger coding capabilities, will soon be available. Additionally, interacting with Gemini Live is becoming more intuitive: users can now swipe from the right edge of the screen to access it instantly, replacing the older method of tapping a dedicated button.