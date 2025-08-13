Google has a new Preferred Sources feature in India: What does it mean and how to use it?

Google has introduced a new feature for Search in India called Preferred Sources, allowing users to see more content from their favourite news outlets directly in the Top Stories section. The rollout has begun today and will be available to all users in the coming days.

According to Google’s official blog, the update is designed to let people customise their news experience by prioritising content from trusted publications or niche sites, such as local newspapers or specialist blogs. Once set up, articles from selected outlets will appear more prominently in Top Stories whenever they publish relevant content. In some cases, a dedicated “From your sources” section will also be displayed in search results.

Users can choose as many preferred sources as they wish and adjust their list at any time. Google’s early testing through its Labs programme found that more than half of participants followed four or more outlets. Those already enrolled in Labs will have their existing selections automatically carried over to the new feature.

Setting up Preferred Sources involves three steps: searching for a news-related topic, clicking the icon next to the Top Stories section to select preferred outlets, and refreshing the results to see more from the chosen sites. While these sources will be prioritised, articles from other publishers will still be shown to ensure a balanced view.

The feature could benefit both readers and publishers. For users, it offers easier access to relevant and reliable content without navigating multiple pages. For publishers, it provides an opportunity to increase visibility and engagement with loyal audiences. Google has also launched a dedicated help centre for publishers, offering advice on how to encourage readers to select their websites as preferred sources.

The update comes as personalisation continues to play a bigger role in online search and news delivery. By giving users more control over what they see, Google aims to make Search more relevant while maintaining diverse perspectives.