Google has retired country-specific domains, all users will be redirected to Google.com

Google has announced that it will begin phasing out country-specific domains, such as google.co.in for India, google.co.jp for Japan, or google.ae for UAE, in favour of a single, unified domain: google.com.

The transition has already begun rolling out for users starting April 15, and it aims to simplify the user experience without compromising on local relevance. Previously, users were directed to a localised version of Google based on the domain they entered. Now, the domain itself will no longer determine which country’s version of the service a user receives. Instead, search results will be tailored automatically based on real-time physical location.

This means that if you're travelling in the US and you search for something on Google, the search engine will automatically show you results tailored to the US. Once you come back home to India and search for something, Google Search will automatically reflect India's local context, all without needing to change the web address.

Although the use of country-specific domains has long been a method for delivering localised content, Google has been relying on users’ location data since 2017 to fine-tune results regardless of domain. The company says this domain change merely aligns the web address with how the service has been functioning behind the scenes for years.

Once the update is fully in place, entering regional domains such as google.co.in or google.co.uk will simply redirect to google.com. For users, the core search experience will remain largely unchanged. However, those with customised settings like language or region preferences may need to review them.

Importantly, this shift will not affect how Google complies with legal obligations or local laws. Content restrictions and search results will continue to reflect the country in which the user is located.

By unifying its domains, Google says it hopes to create a simpler and more consistent experience, especially as Search evolves with mobile usage and AI integration. With location data now playing a central role in personalising results, the domain name itself has become largely symbolic, and soon, it will be universal.