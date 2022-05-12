Google I/O 2022: Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are now official

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro at the Google I/O and these are the company’s most premium version of TWS solutions yet. The buds are priced at $199.99 (Rs 15,517 approx). The Pixel Buds Pro are going on sale on July 21 and will be available in four colours: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal.

Google has not mentioned if these buds will be available in India or not, yet. The company brought the Pixel Buds A-series to India in 2021, so it remains to be seen what the company decides this year.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s first TWS solutions to feature active noise cancellation and they come with a custom 6-core audio processor which uses custom algorithms to cancel out ambient noise. These buds also have a feature called Silent Seal that allows the buds to adapt to the shape of the ear to maximise the noise cancellation.

The Pixel Buds Pro are powered by custom-designed 11mm drivers and the Volume EQ can automatically adjust the audio tuning based on the volume levels. There is also a 5-band EQ to further customise the sound profile to your liking.

There is a transparency mode on the Pixel Buds Pro so you won’t miss out on sounds you need to hear and they also have pressure sensors built in that can measure the pressure inside your ears and adjust accordingly to keep things comfortable.

Google said that spatial audio support on the Pixel Buds Pro is coming in later this year through an OTT update and once it rolls in users can experience it while watching spatial audio- supported content on compatible Pixel smartphones.

Other features on the Pixel Buds Pro include voice accelerometer, beamforming microphones, touch controls, multipoint connectivity, wind-blocking mesh covers, hands-free Google Assistant support along with real-time translation. The buds are IPX4 rated for water resistance and the case is IPX2 rated.

The Pixel Buds Pro promise 7-hours of battery life with ANC and 11 hours without ANC. With the case you should get 20 hours with ANC and 31 hours without ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro case supports wireless charging.

Also Read: Google I/O 2022: Google teases the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tab, and Pixel Watch

Also Read: India’s FINALLY getting a new Pixel smartphone: The Pixel 6a IS coming!