Google I/O 2025: AI Overviews gets expanded to over 200 countries, 40 new languages

At Google I/O 2025, the company announced a major global expansion of its AI Overviews feature in Search. Google revealed that the AI-powered tool is now available in over 200 countries and territories, with support for more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Malay, and Urdu.

AI Overviews, which first launched publicly at Google I/O 2024 and initially rolled out via Search Labs in the US, offers users a concise snapshot of a searched topic along with useful web links for further reading. The tool is designed to simplify how people ask questions, quickly find relevant information, and navigate deeper into credible sources online. According to Google, it uses its Gemini large language model (LLM), with multi-step reasoning capabilities, to provide contextual responses.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The expansion means that users around the world will now see these AI-generated summaries in their local languages where appropriate. The feature appears in Search results when Google's systems determine that it will be especially helpful, maintaining the speed and fluidity users expect from traditional Google Search.

Google says the rollout has already shown promising engagement. In key markets like the US and India, AI Overviews has driven over a 10% increase in Google usage for queries that trigger these summaries. The company attributes this growth to higher user satisfaction and increased frequency of search activity following interactions with the tool.

To support more complex queries, Google also announced that a custom version of Gemini 2.5, which is its most advanced AI model to date, will now power AI Overviews in the US. This upgrade is expected to further enhance the depth and reliability of responses, though the company still cautions that AI-generated content may occasionally contain inaccuracies.

Advertisement

With this global rollout and ongoing AI advancements, Google is doubling down on making Search more intuitive and helpful for users worldwide.