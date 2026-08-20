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Google launches AI tools for NEET, JEE and GRE prep, makes subscriptions free for students

Google launches AI tools for NEET, JEE and GRE prep, makes subscriptions free for students

Alongside study prep tools, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will offer free Google AI subscriptions to college students in more than 140 countries.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 2:08 PM IST
Google launches AI tools for NEET, JEE and GRE prep, makes subscriptions free for studentsCollege students outside the U.S. can get Google AI Plus free, with higher usage limits and 400GB storage.

Google has announced new study tools for students preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, GRE, SAT, AP, and MCAT. These tools will allow students to personalised study experience, using Google Search, Gemini, YouTube and other education-focused tools.

Alongside study prep tools, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will offer free Google AI subscriptions to college students in more than 140 countries. Pichai’s X post said, “Fill in the blank: Search can now help with test prep for—----,” and listed all the competitive exams.

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In the US, eligible college students can get Google AI Pro for free for one year, which includes Gemini Spark, higher usage limits, and 5TB of storage. College students outside the U.S. can get Google AI Plus for free, with higher usage limits and 400GB storage. In addition, users can also get discounts on Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium.

In addition, students can also have a personalised experience with features like Student Hub to organise studies, Study Notebooks, bite-sized, personalised study plans, and Gemini Live that lets students discuss and work through Deep Research reports on the go. Students can also experience new Google Search learning tools.

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In addition, Google also brings tools and custom features for educators in Google Classroom. Teachers can track student progress in real time, and the Classroom app in Gemini brings education and AI tools together for educators.

Google in a blog post said, “Our goal is to bring lessons to life in the classroom and support personalized study at home, while keeping teachers in the lead.” The new AI tools and study features are expected to roll out gradually across supported regions, beginning with US college students before expanding globally. However, students or teachers must check eligibility requirements and register through Google’s dedicated student hub.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 2:08 PM IST
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