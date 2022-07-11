Google launches Chromecast with Google TV in India

Google has launched the new Chromecast with Google TV in India and the device is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 6,399. The company said that it is going to be available in other retail outlets soon.

Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV has a compact, thin design and can be easily plugged into the TVs HDMI post. The device promises “crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second”. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The Chromecast with Google TV comes with a voice remote that has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can be pulled up to answer your regular queries or play content of your choosing on the TV. Google Assistant can also be used to control smart home lights.

The Chromecast with Google TV remote features dedicated button for popular streaming services including Netflix, and YouTube and as the company says, it will give users instant access to the content they want “with no need to juggle multiple remotes, thanks to Google’s programmable TV controls for power, volume, and input”.

The Google TV’s For You tab provides personalised suggestions for users from the platforms they subscribe to and also lets users bookmark movies and shows to watch later.Users can add to this Watchlist from the phone or the laptop and this list will get updated on the TV.

Google’s Chromecast with Google TV brings in access for platforms like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, Zee5, etc, so users have a very wide range of content to choose from.

Those buying the Chromecast with Google TV will get free YouTube Premium access for up to three months with the device. The Chromecast with Google TV can be purchased right now from Flipkart, it will be available in more retail outlets soon.

