Google launches custom AI agent builder on GenAI.mil for U.S. military

Amid the Anthropic and the US Department of Defence legal battle, Google is quietly expanding its footprint with the Pentagon. The Mountain View giant is now expanding its capabilities for Gemini for Government. On March 9, the company announced the launch of Agent Designer within GenAI.mil, an enterprise AI platform purpose-built for military use.

What is Agent Designer, and how does it work?

Google’s new Agent Designer within GenAI.mil is a low-code platform that lets civilian and military users build custom AI agents using natural language. These agents can help users automate repetitive and multi-step administrative tasks.

Google said, “This allows users to train and build agents to increase efficiency and reduce repetitive tasks, based on their unique needs.”

These AI agents will assist with tasks like taking meeting notes, creating action items, and creating step-by-step plans for effective project planning. Therefore, the AI agents will handle only unclassified tasks.

Google further revealed that GenAI.mil has over 1 million unique users, and the company plans to expand its user base by providing regular training sessions in collaboration with the U.S. Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

Anthropic and DOD legal battle

While the Pentagon is partnering with other tech companies like OpenAI and Google, it has labelled Anthropic as a “supply-chain risk” due to disagreements over the use of AI for military purposes. Now, Anthropic has filed an official lawsuit, and several tech employees from Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and other companies have signed a letter supporting the AI startup.

As Google is strengthening its Pentagon ties, it is making its stance clear on where it stands on military AI. With Agent Designer, GenAI.mil, the company is not only a tech vendor to the US Department of Defence, but it is becoming a strategic partner.