Google launches Gemini 4 Carbon AI model for cybersecurity and coding, limits initial access

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What can Gemini 4 Carbon do?

One of the model’s key capabilities is identifying weaknesses in software that hackers could potentially exploit. It can also help security teams assess whether a vulnerability is exploitable and generate code changes to address the underlying problem.

For example, if a developer encounters a difficult bug in a large software project, Carbon is designed to investigate its root cause and help develop a fix. Google says its teams have seen the model work for days on complex engineering tasks, including multi-step problems and repeated attempts to find a solution.

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These capabilities could help developers and cybersecurity teams protect applications and digital systems.

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Google claims strong performance on cybersecurity tests

Google says Gemini 4 Carbon scored 88.2% on SEC-bench Pro, a benchmark for identifying software vulnerabilities. It also scored 54.8% on ExploitGym, which evaluates vulnerability exploitation, and 71% on CWE-bench, which assesses the ability to fix vulnerabilities.

Google says these results come from specific benchmark evaluations conducted without guardrails. They do not guarantee that the model will detect or repair the same proportion of vulnerabilities in real-world software.

Google also reported that Carbon more than doubled the success rate of secure-code generation compared with its predecessor, Gemini 4 Argon, in internal testing.

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Why is access limited, and how much does it cost?

AI models that can identify and test software vulnerabilities could help security teams protect digital systems. However, the same capabilities could also be misused. Google is taking a gradual deployment approach while continuing to evaluate safeguards and gather feedback from its initial users.

For developers accessing the model through an application programming interface (API), Google has announced introductory pricing of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Tokens are units of text or other data processed or generated by an AI model. Cached input tokens are priced at a 95% discount on the input-token rate.

After the introductory period, the prices will increase to $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens.

For now, Gemini 4 Carbon is primarily aimed at cybersecurity professionals and developers handling demanding technical work, rather than everyday users looking for a general-purpose AI assistant.