Google launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen with faster AI execution, brings new model to Search and app

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What can Gemini 4 Hydrogen do?

Gemini 4 Hydrogen can help with coding, debugging, research, data analysis and other tasks that require multiple steps. It can also work with different types of content, including PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, audio and recorded videos.

Google says Hydrogen is 2.5 times faster than Gemini 3.8 Flash at the default high-thinking setting. On Terminal-Bench 4.1, which evaluates AI models on terminal-based tasks, it scored 57%, compared with 18.2% for Gemini 3.8 Flash. The model also supports four thinking levels, including low, medium, high and extra high (xhigh). High is the default setting.

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Google is also introducing a multi-model workflow through its Antigravity platform. Its Orchestrator can switch between models such as Carbon and Hydrogen depending on the task. In Google’s Terminal-Bench 4.0 evaluation, this approach delivered task success rates close to Carbon while using 24% less quota and finishing 19% faster on average.

Gemini 4 Hydrogen availability and pricing

Google is rolling out Gemini 4 Hydrogen globally across the Gemini app and Search. Developers can access it through the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, while businesses can use it through Gemini for business. It is also available in Google Antigravity for eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

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If you use the free Gemini app, you can access Hydrogen through automatic model selection when Google considers it suitable, while paid users have access through the model selector.

For developers using the Gemini API, Google has set the price at $1.50 per million input tokens and $7.50 per million output tokens. The pricing remains the same across the model’s one-million-token context window.

Google says Gemini 4 Hydrogen also includes improved safeguards designed to reduce incorrect or unintended actions when using tools and completing tasks.