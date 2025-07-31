Google looks to revamp Play Store and Ads policy to allow real-money gaming apps in India

Google has proposed major changes to its Play Store and advertising policies in India, aiming to permit broader distribution and promotion of real-money gaming (RMG) apps. The move is part of an effort to resolve an ongoing antitrust case filed by local gaming platform WinZO, according to a public notice issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 31 July.

Advertisement

The proposal, submitted as a “commitment” under India’s antitrust framework, is now open for public consultation. As per the CCI’s notice, Google has offered to replace its limited 2022 pilot programme with a more expansive framework that would allow all real-money games that are self-declared by developers as legally permissible under Indian law and jurisprudence.

However, developers would need to provide proof from an “authoritative third-party” that the app qualifies as a game of skill. According to TechCrunch, Google has suggested industry bodies such as the All India Gaming Federation, E-Gaming Federation, and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports could serve as validators in its proposal.

The changes follow a legal challenge by WinZO, which in 2022 filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court arguing that Google’s pilot, limited to daily fantasy sports and rummy, was discriminatory against other RMG categories. The CCI formally launched an investigation into Google’s practices in November 2023.

Advertisement

Google told TechCrunch that the proposal reflects its engagement with the CCI and the Indian developer community. “We’re pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for real-money games (RMGs) in India,” a Google spokesperson said. “This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community, along with our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem for RMG apps across Google Play and Google Ads.”

The tech giant also plans to revise its Developer Programme Policies and explore suitable business models to support Indian RMG developers. Additionally, Google would permit advertising for real-money gaming apps across its platforms, provided they are validated as skill-based games by third-party bodies.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the CCI and the wider RMG ecosystem, and are confident our proposed framework will empower Indian developers, grow the digital economy, and prioritise user safety,” Google’s spokesperson added.

Advertisement

The CCI has invited public comments on the proposal by 15 August 2025, following which it will decide whether to accept the commitments offered by Google.